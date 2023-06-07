VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Trading 1.7% Higher

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. 483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 30.87% of VanEck Future of Food ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

