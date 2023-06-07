Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.62 and last traded at C$43.62. 14,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 22,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.36.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.08.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.3698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

