Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Vantage Drilling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The offshore driller reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Co engages in the operation of a fleet of drilling units. Its principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment, and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill oil and natural gas wells for its customers. The company was founded on November 14, 2007 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

