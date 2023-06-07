Velocity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Velocity Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Velocity Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

