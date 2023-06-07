Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Shares Up 1.3%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.30. 29,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Venus Acquisition Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Venus Acquisition by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Venus Acquisition by 438.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 383,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 312,605 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.