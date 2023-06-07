Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 206,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 473,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
