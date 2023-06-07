Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 206,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 473,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

About Vertical Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTL. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $910,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.