VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Trading Down 2.8%

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.50. 2,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORA shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

VerticalScope Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity

About VerticalScope

In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$35,258.78. Company insiders own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.