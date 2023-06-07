Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Trading Down 66.4%

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 66.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

Further Reading

