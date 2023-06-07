Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading Down 3.9%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. 21,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 67,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Vicinity Motor from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Vicinity Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicinity Motor ( NASDAQ:VEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 97.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vicinity Motor by 142.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.