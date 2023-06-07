Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 264.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after buying an additional 4,929,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 809,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,612,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTI stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $601.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 735.09% and a net margin of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $8.20 to $7.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

