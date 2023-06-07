Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $450,000 Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chase by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chase by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chase by 51.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chase by 32.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chase by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Chase Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $74.36 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $164,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,745 shares in the company, valued at $20,801,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Chase Profile

(Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Articles

