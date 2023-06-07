Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ NFE opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,649.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

