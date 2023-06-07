Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,511 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

DNLI opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,302 shares of company stock valued at $418,754 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.