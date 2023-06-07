Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,058 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,058 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.5 %

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

