Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. Vital Farms has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.23 million, a P/E ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

