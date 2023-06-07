VMware (VMW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for VMware (NYSE: VMW):
- 6/2/2023 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $134.00.
- 6/2/2023 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $138.00.
- 6/2/2023 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $151.00 to $161.00.
- 5/18/2023 – VMware is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2023 – VMware had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..
- 4/27/2023 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $142.50 to $125.00.
VMW stock opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
