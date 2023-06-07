VMware (VMW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for VMware (NYSE: VMW):

6/2/2023 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $134.00.

6/2/2023 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $138.00.

6/2/2023 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $151.00 to $161.00.

5/18/2023 – VMware is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – VMware had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

4/27/2023 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $142.50 to $125.00.

VMware Price Performance

VMW stock opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28.

Get VMware Inc alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.