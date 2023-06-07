Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Volex plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 70,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,122% from the average session volume of 5,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Volex in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Volex Stock Up 2.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.
Volex Company Profile
Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.
