Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.31) on Tuesday. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 89.10 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.60 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £446.10 million, a P/E ratio of 690.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

