Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.55) price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.10 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.60 ($2.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106. The firm has a market capitalization of £446.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

