Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday.

LON:WHR opened at GBX 105 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £446.10 million, a PE ratio of 690.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 89.10 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.60 ($2.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

