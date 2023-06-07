Wedbush Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.35) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RARE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

