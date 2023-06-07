Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.13.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

UBER stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after buying an additional 9,955,565 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

