Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.13.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

UBER stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after buying an additional 9,955,565 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

