Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS):

5/31/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

5/31/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $226.00 to $224.00.

5/19/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

5/19/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $246.00 to $221.00.

5/18/2023 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/15/2023 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2023 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $271.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $242.00.

4/28/2023 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $245.00.

4/17/2023 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $239.00.

4/12/2023 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $225.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.55%.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

