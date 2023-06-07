Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HP (HPQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HP (NYSE: HPQ):

6/1/2023 – HP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/31/2023 – HP had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

5/31/2023 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $31.00.

5/31/2023 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $27.00.

5/18/2023 – HP is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2023 – HP was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

4/17/2023 – HP was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in HP by 15.8% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

