Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.30

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and traded as low as $11.15. Weichai Power shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 33,003 shares changing hands.

Weichai Power Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

