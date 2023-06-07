Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $7,452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 118,782 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,553,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after buying an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 50.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 52,354 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

