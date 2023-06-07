Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $307.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,101.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 197,494 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 146,705 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.