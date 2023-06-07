Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $112.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average is $112.97. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after acquiring an additional 629,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 81,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Westlake by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,061,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,139,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,714,000 after acquiring an additional 174,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.