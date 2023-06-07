Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Trading Down 1.7%

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.31 and last traded at C$13.64. Approximately 4,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup cut Westpac Banking to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.16.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist and Group. The Consumer segment provides banking products, including mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and savings and deposit products.
