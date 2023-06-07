Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.40). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.59 million. Analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

