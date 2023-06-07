Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,888.57 ($48.34).

A number of research analysts have commented on WTB shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($48.73) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.46) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at Whitbread

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.66), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($217,795.57). 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitbread Trading Up 1.9 %

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,374 ($41.94) on Wednesday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,374 ($41.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,480.88, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,180.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,976.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.62) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,441.18%.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

