Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,888.57 ($48.34).
A number of research analysts have commented on WTB shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($48.73) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.46) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Insider Activity at Whitbread
In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.66), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($217,795.57). 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.62) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,441.18%.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
