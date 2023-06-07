Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.03

Shares of Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and traded as low as $28.60. Wilmar International shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 18,378 shares.

Wilmar International Trading Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.7719 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

