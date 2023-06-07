WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 205,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25.

About WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

