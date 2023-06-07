WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) was up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 1,933,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,288,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WT shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

