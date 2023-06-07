XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) PT Lowered to $7.50

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.30%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 204,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 141,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

