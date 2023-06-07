XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) PT Lowered to $7.50

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.30%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
