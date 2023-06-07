Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Trading Up 22.6%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 22.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up 22.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

