Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. 817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.