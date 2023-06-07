YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,484,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58,292.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,279,057 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,154 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 2,205,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $7,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.41. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

