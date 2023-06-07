YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. 367,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 951,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

YS Biopharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YS Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YS. Snow Lake Management LP acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in YS Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,864,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines.

