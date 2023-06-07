Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $3.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.
In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
