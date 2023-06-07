Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Lear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.23.

Lear Price Performance

Lear stock opened at $133.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.40 and its 200-day moving average is $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $1,878,579. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,105,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

