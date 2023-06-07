Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,353,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 821,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,565,000 after acquiring an additional 108,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,974,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $270.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

