Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Trading 1.8% Higher

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16. 41,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 46,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Zepp Health Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%.
Institutional Trading of Zepp Health
Zepp Health Company Profile
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through the Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment is composed of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
