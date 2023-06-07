Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Trading 1.8% Higher

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPPGet Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16. 41,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 46,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zepp Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zepp Health by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through the Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment is composed of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

