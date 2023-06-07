Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at $625,356.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at $625,356.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,046.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 114.07 and a beta of 1.16. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.

