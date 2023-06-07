Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.37.

ZION stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.