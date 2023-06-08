11,709 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,709 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 470,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

