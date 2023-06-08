12,000 Shares in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 407.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 2.03. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.85 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,257.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

