1,481,651 Shares in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,481,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.53% of Xperi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 86,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 68,811 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of XPER stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

