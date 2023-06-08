16,792 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $61,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

Insider Activity at Viad

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,707.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viad Trading Up 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:VVI opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $552.31 million, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

VVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Viad Profile

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.