168,932 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 168,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RITM. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $65,192,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $54,076,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,569,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,806,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,721,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

